Price Alert: Shares of Etsy (ETSY) Trade 3.95% Lower at Midday April 7

Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) fell 3.95% Thursday.

As of 11:59:12 est, Etsy is currently sitting at $120.43 and has moved $4.95 per share.

Etsy has moved 8.74% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 42.69% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Etsy Inc

Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world. Our primary marketplace, Etsy.com, is the global destination for unique and creative goods. Buyers come to Etsy to be inspired and delighted by items that are crafted and curated by creative entrepreneurs. For sellers, we offer a range of tools and services that address key business needs. In addition, Etsy, Inc. owns Reverb, a leading global online marketplace dedicated to buying and selling new, used, and vintage musical instruments. Etsy's mission is to keep commerce human, and we're committed to using the power of business to strengthen communities and empower people. Our company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

