Price Alert: Shares of Essential Properties Realty (EPRT) Trade 2.78% Lower at Midday May 18

Today Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT) is trading 2.78% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:55:17 est, was $22.41. Essential Properties Realty has moved $0.64 over the previous day’s close.

193,545 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Essential Properties Realty has a YTD change of 19.21%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-27.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns and manages primarily single- tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses. As of December 31, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 1,181 freestanding net lease properties with a weighted average lease term of 14.5 years and a weighted average rent coverage ratio of 2.9x. As of the same date, the Company's portfolio was 99.7% leased to 238 tenants operating 336 different concepts in 17 industries across 43 states.

