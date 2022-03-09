Price Alert: Shares of Equitable (EQH) Trade 6.67% Higher at Midday March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EQH - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE: EQH) rose 6.67% Wednesday.

As of 11:58:08 est, Equitable sits at $30.50 and has climbed $1.91 per share in trading so far.

Equitable has moved 16.73% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 12.16% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Equitable visit the company profile.

About Equitable Holdings Inc

Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Founded in 1859, Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. Equitable Holdings has approximately 12,000 employees and financial professionals, $809 billion in assets under management (as of 12/31/2020) and more than five million client relationships globally.

To get more information on Equitable Holdings Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Equitable Holdings Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles