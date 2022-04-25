Price Alert: Shares of Equifax, (EFX) Trade 1.99% Higher at Midday April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EFX - Market Data & News Trade

Equifax, Inc. (NYSE: EFX) shares moved 1.99%, or $4.05 per share, as on 12:00:04 est today. After Opening the Day at $202.86, 586,927 shares of Equifax, exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $211.24 and $201.77.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 30.33%.

Equifax, expects its next earnings on 2022-07-20.

About Equifax, Inc.

Equifax Inc. believes knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, Equifax plays an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employees, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Its unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 11,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 25 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

