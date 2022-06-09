Price Alert: Shares of Enzo (ENZ) Trade 6.64% Lower at Midday June 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ENZ - Market Data & News Trade

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) shares are down 6.64%, or $0.16 per share, as on 11:48:39 est today. Since opening at $2.44, 15,446 shares of Enzo have been traded today and the stock has moved between $2.41 and $2.23.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 24.92%.

Enzo is set to release earnings on 2022-06-09.

About Enzo Biochem, Inc.

Enzo Biochem is a pioneer in molecular diagnostics, leading the convergence of clinical laboratories, life sciences and intellectual property through the development of unique diagnostic platform technologies that provide numerous advantages over previous standards. A global company, Enzo Biochem utilizes cross-functional teams to develop and deploy products, systems and services that meet the ever-changing and rapidly growing needs of health care today and into the future. Underpinning Enzo Biochem's products and technologies is a broad and deep intellectual property portfolio, with patent coverage across a number of key enabling technologies.

