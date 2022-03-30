Price Alert: Shares of Entera Bio (ENTX) Trade 6.99% Higher at Midday March 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ENTX - Market Data & News Trade

Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ: ENTX) shares moved 6.99%, or $0.19 per share, as on 11:53:52 est today. Since opening at $2.70, 77,745 shares of Entera Bio have been traded today and the stock has traded between $2.96 and $2.68.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 3.37%.

Entera Bio expects its next earnings on 2022-05-19.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Entera Bio visit the company profile.

About Entera Bio Ltd

Entera is a leader in the development of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for use in areas with significant unmet medical need where adoption of injectable therapies is limited due to cost, convenience and compliance challenges for patients. The Company's proprietary, oral drug delivery technology is designed to address the technical challenges of poor absorption, high variability, and the inability to deliver large molecules to the targeted location in the body through the use of a synthetic absorption enhancer to facilitate the absorption of large molecules, and protease inhibitors to prevent enzymatic degradation and support delivery to targeted tissues. The Company's most advanced product candidates, EB613 for the treatment of osteoporosis and EB612 for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism are in Phase 2 clinical development. Entera also licenses its technology to biopharmaceutical companies for use with their proprietary compounds and, to date, has established a collaboration with Amgen Inc.

To get more information on Entera Bio Ltd and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Entera Bio Ltd's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles