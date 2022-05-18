Price Alert: Shares of Enerplus (ERF) Trade 4.15% Lower at Midday May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ERF - Market Data & News Trade

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) shares have fallen 4.15%, or $0.54 per share, as on 11:55:12 est today. Opening the day at $13.09, 828,638 shares of Enerplus exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $13.20 and $12.48.

Already the company has moved YTD 23.37%.

Enerplus is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Enerplus Corporation

Enerplus is an independent North American oil and gas exploration and production company focused on creating long-term value for its shareholders through a disciplined, returns-based capital allocation strategy and a commitment to safe, responsible operations.

