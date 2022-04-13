Price Alert: Shares of Energy Recovery (ERII) Trade 1.24% Higher at Midday April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ERII - Market Data & News Trade

Energy Recovery Inc (NASDAQ: ERII) shares are up 1.24%, or $0.25 per share, as on 11:55:33 est today. Opening the day at $20.28, 68,579 shares of Energy Recovery have been traded today and the stock has traded between $20.61 and $20.28.

Already this year the company has moved YTD 6.19%.

Energy Recovery is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Energy Recovery Inc

Energy Recovery creates technologies that solve complex challenges for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. Building on its pressure exchanger technology platform, the Company designs and manufactures solutions that make industrial processes more efficient and sustainable. What began as a game-changing invention for desalination has grown into a global business advancing the environmental sustainability of customers' operations in multiple industries. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Energy Recovery has manufacturing, research and development facilities across California and Texas with sales and on-site technical support available globally.

