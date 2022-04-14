Price Alert: Shares of Energous (WATT) Trade 4.09% Lower at Midday April 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WATT - Market Data & News Trade

Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) shares are down 4.09%, or $0.045 per share, as on 12:18:07 est today. After Opening the Day at $1.10, 173,389 shares of Energous have traded hands and the stock has ranged between $1.10 and $1.05.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 12.00%.

Energous is set to release earnings on 2022-05-11.

About Energous Corp

Energous Corporation is the global leader of Wireless Charging 2.0 technology. Its award-winning WattUp® solution is the only technology that supports both contact and distance charging through a fully compatible ecosystem. Built atop fast, efficient and highly scalable RF-based charging technology, WattUp is positioned to offer substantial improvements over older, first generation coil-based charging technologies in power, efficiency, foreign device detection, freedom of movement and overall cost for consumer electronics, medical devices, retail, military, industrial/commercial IoT, automotive, military, retail and industrial applications. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs, and provides worldwide regulatory assistance, a reliable supply chain, quality assurance, and sales and technical support to global customers. The company received the world's first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging and has been awarded 231 patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date.

