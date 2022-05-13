Price Alert: Shares of Endeavour Silver (EXK) Trade 12.10% Higher at Midday May 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EXK - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) are up 12.10% Friday.

As of 11:54:57 est, Endeavour Silver sits at $3.51 and has moved $0.38 so far today.

Endeavour Silver has moved 40.08% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 25.59% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

About Endeavour Silver Corp.

Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates three, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera Mine Project towards a development decision and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico and Chile to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. The Company's philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

