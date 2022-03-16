Price Alert: Shares of Encore Wire (WIRE) Trade 2.33% Higher at Midday March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WIRE - Market Data & News Trade

Today Encore Wire Corp. (NASDAQ: WIRE) is trading 2.33% up.

The latest price, as of 12:14:49 est, was $125.03. Encore Wire has risen $2.86 in trading today.

49,050 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Encore Wire has moved YTD 14.29%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-26.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Encore Wire visit the company profile.

About Encore Wire Corp.

Encore Wire Corporation is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of electrical building wire for interior wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments, and manufactured housing. The Company focuses on maintaining a high level of customer service with low-cost production and the addition of new products that complement its current product line.

To get more information on Encore Wire Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Encore Wire Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles