Price Alert: Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Trade 10.03% Lower at Midday June 13

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE: EARN) are down 10.03% Monday.

As of 11:54:30 est, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is currently sitting at $7.18 and dropped $0.8 so far today.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has moved 1.35% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 19.18% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-01.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a mortgage real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage- and real estate-related assets, with a primary focus on residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or a U.S. government-sponsored enterprise. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is externally managed and advised by Ellington Residential Mortgage Management LLC, an affiliate of Ellington Management Group, L.L.C.

