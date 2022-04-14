Price Alert: Shares of Ekso Bionics (EKSO) Trade 2.55% Lower at Midday April 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EKSO - Market Data & News Trade

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EKSO) has fallen $0.07 (2.55%) and is currently sitting at $2.68, as of 11:31:12 est on April 14.

21,451 shares have traded hands.

The Company rose 1.10% over the last 5 days and shares gained 6.18% over the last 30 days.

Ekso Bionics anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc

Ekso Bionics® is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance, and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Founded in 2005, Ekso Bionics continues to build upon its industry-leading expertise to design some of the most cutting-edge, innovative wearable robots available on the market. Ekso Bionics is the only exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. Ekso Bionics is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area.

