Price Alert: Shares of EDAP TMS (EDAP) Trade 11.73% Higher at Midday July 18

Today EDAP TMS S.A. - ADR (NASDAQ: EDAP) is trading 11.73% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:47:46 est, was $7.15. EDAP TMS has climbed $0.745 in trading today.

137,689 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, EDAP TMS has a YTD change of 6.01%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-24.

About EDAP TMS S.A. - ADR

A recognized leader in the global therapeutic ultrasound market, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various pathologies using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging and treatment modalities in its complete range of Robotic HIFU devices, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as an answer to all requirements for ideal prostate tissue ablation. With the addition of the ExactVu™ Micro-Ultrasound device, EDAP TMS is now the only company offering a complete solution from diagnostics to focal treatment of Prostate Cancer. EDAP TMS also produces and distributes other medical equipment including the Sonolith® i-move lithotripter and lasers for the treatment of urinary tract stones using extra-corporeal shockwave lithotripsy (ESWL).

