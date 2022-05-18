Price Alert: Shares of Eaton (ETN) Trade 3.37% Lower at Midday May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ETN - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) fell 3.37% Wednesday.

As of 11:54:54 est, Eaton sits at $138.57 and has moved $4.835 so far today.

Eaton has moved 3.07% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 16.10% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-02.

About Eaton Corporation plc

Eaton's mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. The Company provides sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power - more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton's 2020 revenues were $17.9 billion, and it sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. The Company has approximately 92,000 employees.

