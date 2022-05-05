Price Alert: Shares of Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Trade 2.57% Lower at Midday May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EMN - Market Data & News Trade

Today Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE: EMN) is trading 2.57% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:58:38 est, was $104.97. Eastman Chemical Co dropped $2.78 so far today.

317,603 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Eastman Chemical Co has a YTD change of 9.99%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Eastman Chemical Co

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world- class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2019 revenues of approximately $9.3 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA.

