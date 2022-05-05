Price Alert: Shares of East West, (EWBC) Trade 4.68% Lower at Midday May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EWBC - Market Data & News Trade

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) has fallen $3.6 (4.68%) and is currently sitting at $73.03, as of 12:00:02 est on May 5.

386,342 shares have traded hands.

The Company has increased 7.67% over the last 5 days and shares lost 1.27% over the last 30 days.

East West, anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-21.

About East West Bancorp, Inc.

East West Bancorp, Inc. is a publicly owned company with total assets of $52.2 billion. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, East West Bank, is one of the largest independent banks headquartered in California, operating over 120 locations in the United States and Greater China. U.S. markets include California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas and Washington. In Greater China, East West's presence includes full service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou and Shenzhen, and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, and Xiamen.

