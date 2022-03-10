Price Alert: Shares of E.W. Scripps (SSP) Trade 3.95% Lower at Midday March 10

E.W. Scripps Co. - Class A (NASDAQ: SSP) has fallen $0.855 (3.95%) and is currently sitting at $20.77, as of 12:15:50 est on March 10.

72,894 shares have traded hands.

The Company is down 7.83% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 4.59% over the last 30 days.

E.W. Scripps anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-06.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on E.W. Scripps visit the company profile.

About E.W. Scripps Co. - Class A

The E.W. Scripps Company is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As the nation's fourth-largest local TV broadcaster, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff and Court TV Mystery.

To get more information on E.W. Scripps Co. - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: E.W. Scripps Co. - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles