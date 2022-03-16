Price Alert: Shares of Durect (DRRX) Trade 10.18% Higher at Midday March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DRRX - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Durect Corp (NASDAQ: DRRX) climbed 10.18% Wednesday.

As of 11:54:57 est, Durect is currently sitting at $0.60 and has climbed $0.0559 per share.

Durect has moved 21.71% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 44.32% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Durect Corp

DURECT is a biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the treatment of acute organ injury and chronic liver diseases by advancing novel and potentially lifesaving therapies based on its endogenous epigenetic regulator program. DUR-928, the company's lead drug candidate is in clinical development for the potential treatment of alcohol-associated hepatitis (AH) for which FDA has granted a Fast Track Designation, COVID-19 patients with acute liver or kidney injury, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). DURECT's proprietary drug delivery technologies are designed to enable new indications and enhanced attributes for small-molecule and biologic drugs. One late-stage product candidate in this category is POSIMIR® (bupivacaine sustained-release solution), an investigational locally-acting, non-opioid analgesic intended to provide up to three days of continuous pain relief after surgery.

