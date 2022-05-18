Price Alert: Shares of Dover (DOV) Trade 3.66% Lower at Midday May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DOV - Market Data & News Trade

Today Dover Corp. (NYSE: DOV) is trading 3.66% down.

The latest price, as of 11:54:06 est, was $131.31. Dover has fallen $4.98 over the previous day’s close.

181,839 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Dover has a YTD change of 24.92%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-19.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Dover visit the company profile.

About Dover Corp.

Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. The company delivers innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets the company serves. Recognized for its entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, its team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible.

