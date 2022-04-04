Price Alert: Shares of Douglas Emmett (DEI) Trade 2.62% Lower at Midday April 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DEI - Market Data & News Trade

Today Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE: DEI) is trading 2.62% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:55:34 est, was $32.92. Douglas Emmett dropped $0.885 so far today.

252,705 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Douglas Emmett has moved YTD 1.60%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Douglas Emmett visit the company profile.

About Douglas Emmett Inc

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

To get more information on Douglas Emmett Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Douglas Emmett Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles