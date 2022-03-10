Price Alert: Shares of DoubleVerify (DV) Trade 2.87% Lower at Midday March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DV - Market Data & News

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE: DV) has dropped $0.68 (2.87%) and is currently sitting at $23.11, as of 11:53:50 est on March 10.

239,607 shares have traded hands.

The Company fell 13.14% over the last 5 days and shares fell 11.46% over the last 30 days.

DoubleVerify is set to release earnings on 2022-05-10.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on DoubleVerify visit the company profile.

About DoubleVerify Holdings Inc

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Its mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ its unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments. DoubleVerify is majority owned by Providence Equity Partners, a premier global private equity firm with approximately $45 billion in aggregate capital commitments.

To get more information on DoubleVerify Holdings Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: DoubleVerify Holdings Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles