Price Alert: Shares of Dominion Energy (D) Trade 2.58% Higher at Midday March 17

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) shares have risen 2.58%, or $2.08 per share, as on 11:55:15 est today. After Opening the Day at $81.05, 2,234,367 shares of Dominion Energy have traded hands and the stock has ranged between $83.27 and $80.84.

This year the company has a YTD change of 3.66%.

Dominion Energy anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Dominion Energy Inc

More than 7 million customers in 16 states?energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy, headquartered in?Richmond, Va.?The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy?and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050.

