Price Alert: Shares of DLH (DLHC) Trade 3.51% Lower at Midday April 29

Shares of DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: DLHC) fell 3.51% Friday.

As of 11:45:30 est, DLH sits at $15.66 and has fallen $0.57 per share.

DLH has moved 15.95% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 21.67% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

About DLH Holdings Corp

DLH is a comprehensive health solutions and services provider that delivers a full range of technology-enabled health services across various civilian agencies, the military health system, and the Veterans Administration. The Company's services range from providing virtual pharmacy health consultation for CHAMPVA beneficiaries to veteran pharmacy fulfillment and medical logistics; conducting scientific research and clinical trials toward disease prevention and health promotion; performing medical research and development and enhancing health information technology systems (including telemedicine and electronic health records); and evaluating policy deployment and compliance with applicable protocols and guidelines, with a goal of enhancing the Company's readiness posture while providing safe, effective and integrated solutions and services to the public, armed service members, and veterans who have secured this nation's freedom. DLH has over 2,200 employees serving numerous government agencies.

