Price Alert: Shares of Digital Realty (DLR) Trade 3.61% Lower at Midday May 2

Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: DLR) has dropped $5.27 (3.61%) and sits at $141.41, as of 11:57:59 est on May 2.

577,352 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company fell 2.43% over the last 5 days and shares gained 0.15% over the last 30 days.

Digital Realty expects its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Digital Realty visit the company profile.

About Digital Realty Trust Inc

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx™) solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 290 facilities in 49 metros across 24 countries on six continents.

