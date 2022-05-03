Price Alert: Shares of Diginex (EQOS) Trade 19.27% Higher at Midday May 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EQOS - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Eqonex Ltd (NASDAQ: EQOS) moved 19.27% Tuesday.

As of 11:57:31 est, Diginex is currently sitting at $1.97 and has risen $0.318 so far today.

Diginex has moved 19.90% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 11.76% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-06-29.

About Eqonex Ltd

Diginex is a digital assets financial services company focused on delivering a cryptocurrency and digital assets ecosystem offering innovative product and services that are compliant, fair and trusted. The group encompasses cryptocurrency exchange EQUOS.io as well as an over-the-counter trading platform. It also offers a front-to-back integrated trading platform, Diginex Access, a securitization advisory service, Diginex Capital, market leading hot and cold custodian Digivault and funds business Bletchley Park.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

