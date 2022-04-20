Price Alert: Shares of Digimarc (DMRC) Trade 2.75% Lower at Midday April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DMRC - Market Data & News Trade

Today Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is trading 2.75% down.

The latest price, as of 11:50:42 est, was $26.89. Digimarc has fallen $0.76 over the previous day’s close.

29,361 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Digimarc has moved YTD 29.91%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Digimarc Corporation

Digimarc Corporation is the inventor of the Digimarc Platform that enables a more efficient, reliable and economical means of automatic identification. The Digimarc Platform can apply a unique identifier to virtually all media objects-including product packaging, commercial print, audio and video-that can be automatically identified by an enabled ecosystem of industrial scanners, smartphones and other interfaces. The Platform enables applications and solutions including brand protection, traceability, and recycling that benefit retailers and consumer brands, national and state government agencies, media and entertainment industries, and others. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon, with a growing supplier network around the world.

