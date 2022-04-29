Price Alert: Shares of Diffusion (DFFN) Trade 3.89% Higher at Midday April 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DFFN - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DFFN) are up 3.89% Friday.

As of 11:53:25 est, Diffusion is currently sitting at $5.88 and has climbed $0.22 so far today.

Diffusion has moved 55.95% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 62.89% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-11.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an innovative biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen to areas where it is needed most. Diffusion's lead product candidate, TSC, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia, a serious complication of many of medicine's most intractable and difficult-to-treat conditions. In addition to TSC, Diffusion's product candidate DFN-529, a novel, allosteric PI3K/Akt/mTOR Pathway inhibitor, is in early-stage development.

