Price Alert: Shares of Deswell Industries, (DSWL) Trade 2.30% Lower at Midday March 24

Today Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSWL) is trading 2.30% down.

The latest price, as of 10:27:53 est, was $3.83. Deswell Industries, has moved $0.09 over the previous day’s close.

180 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Deswell Industries, has a YTD change of 1.74%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-06-09.

About Deswell Industries, Inc.

Deswell manufactures injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic products for original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") and contract manufacturers. The Company produces a wide variety of plastic parts and components used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products; printed circuit board assemblies using surface mount ("SMT") and finished products.

