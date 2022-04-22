Price Alert: Shares of DENTSPLY Sirona (XRAY) Trade 2.07% Lower at Midday April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange XRAY - Market Data & News Trade

Today DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) is trading 2.07% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:23:01 est, was $40.94. DENTSPLY Sirona has fallen $0.87 so far today.

940,931 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, DENTSPLY Sirona has a YTD change of 24.37%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About DENTSPLY Sirona Inc

Dentsply Sirona is the world's largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with a 134-year history of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. As The Dental Solutions Company, Dentsply Sirona's products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better, safer and faster dentistry.

