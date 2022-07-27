Price Alert: Shares of Denison Mines (DNN) Trade 5.31% Higher at Midday July 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DNN - Market Data & News

Denison Mines Corp (NYSE: DNN) shares moved 5.31%, or $0.06 per share, as on 11:53:08 est today. Since opening at $1.15, 3,080,024 shares of Denison Mines have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $1.20 and $1.14.

Already this year the company has moved YTD 17.52%.

Denison Mines anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Denison Mines Corp

Denison is a uranium exploration and development company with interests focused in the AthabascaBasin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company's flagship project is the 90% owned Wheeler River Uranium Project, which is the largest undeveloped uranium project in the infrastructure rich eastern portion of the AthabascaBasin region of northern Saskatchewan. Denison's interests in Saskatchewanalso include a 22.5% ownership interest in the McClean Lake joint venture ('MLJV'), which includes several uranium deposits and the McClean Lake uranium mill, which is contracted to process the ore from the Cigar Lake mine under a toll milling agreement, plus a 25.17% interest in the Midwest and Midwest A deposits, and a 66.90% interest in the Tthe Heldeth Túé ('THT,' formerly J Zone) and Huskie deposits on the Waterbury Lake property. Each of Midwest, Midwest A, THT and Huskie are located within 20 kilometres of the McClean Lake mill.

