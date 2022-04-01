Price Alert: Shares of Denali (DNLI) Trade 5.04% Higher at Midday April 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DNLI - Market Data & News Trade

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DNLI) has gained $1.62 (5.04%) and sits at $33.89, as of 11:56:23 est on April 1.

115,601 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company fell 5.63% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 0.22% over the last 30 days.

Denali anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-02.

About Denali Therapeutics Inc

Denali Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) for neurodegenerative diseases. Denali pursues new treatments by rigorously assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the BBB and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement. Denali is based in South San Francisco.

