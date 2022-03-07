Price Alert: Shares of Dave & Buster`s Entertainment (PLAY) Trade 10.95% Lower at Midday March 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PLAY - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Dave & Buster`s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) moved 10.95% Monday.

As of 12:17:00 est, Dave & Buster`s Entertainment is currently sitting at $36.80 and dropped $4.48 per share in trading so far.

Dave & Buster`s Entertainment has moved 12.08% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 6.59% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-03-30.

About Dave & Buster`s Entertainment Inc

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 141 venues in North America that combine entertainment and dining and offer customers the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location. Dave & Buster's offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. Dave & Buster's currently has stores in 40 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

