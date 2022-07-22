Price Alert: Shares of Danimer Scientific (DNMR) Trade 7.89% Lower at Midday July 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DNMR - Market Data & News Trade

Today Danimer Scientific Inc - Class A (NYSE: DNMR) is trading 7.89% down.

The latest price, as of 11:52:51 est, was $4.69. Danimer Scientific has fallen $0.4 over the previous day’s close.

828,293 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Danimer Scientific has moved YTD 40.49%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-15.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Danimer Scientific visit the company profile.

About Danimer Scientific Inc - Class A

Danimer Scientific is a pioneer in creating more sustainable, more natural ways to make plastic products sold under the proprietary NodaxTM brand name. For more than a decade, the Company's renewable and sustainable biopolymers have helped create plastic products that are 100% biodegradable and compostable. Danimer Scientific's products return to nature instead of polluting our lands and waters. The Company's technology can be found in a vast array of plastic end-use products that people use every day. Applications for our biopolymers include additives, aqueous coatings, fibers, filaments, films, and injection-molded articles, among others. The Company now holds more than 150 patents and pending patent applications in nearly 20 countries for a range of manufacturing processes and biopolymer formulations.

To get more information on Danimer Scientific Inc - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Danimer Scientific Inc - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles