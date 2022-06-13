Price Alert: Shares of Danaos (DAC) Trade 5.27% Lower at Midday June 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DAC - Market Data & News Trade

Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) has lost $3.74 (5.27%) and sits at $67.18, as of 11:52:59 est on June 13.

246,958 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company is down 15.78% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 10.17% over the last 30 days.

Danaos anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-01.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Danaos visit the company profile.

About Danaos Corporation

Danaos Corporation is one of the largest independent owners of modern, large-size containerships. Danaos current fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 TEUs, including five vessels owned by Gemini Shipholdings Corporation, a joint venture, ranks Danaos among the largest containership charter owners in the world based on total TEU capacity. Danaos fleet is chartered to many of the world's largest liner companies on fixed-rate charters.

To get more information on Danaos Corporation and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Danaos Corporation's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles