Price Alert: Shares of CynergisTek (CTEK) Trade 2.31% Higher at Midday March 16

Today CynergisTek Inc (NYSE: CTEK) is trading 2.31% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:39:26 est, was $1.33. CynergisTek has risen $0.03 so far today.

41,831 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, CynergisTek has moved YTD 9.72%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-03-24.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on CynergisTek visit the company profile.

About CynergisTek Inc

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity firm dedicated to serving the information assurance needs of the healthcare industry. CynergisTek offers specialized services and solutions to help organizations achieve privacy, security, and compliance goals. Since 2004, the company has served as a partner to hundreds of healthcare organizations and is dedicated to supporting and educating the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. The company has been recognized by KLAS as a top performing firm in healthcare cybersecurity and was awarded the 2019 Top Healthcare Cybersecurity Consultants in Black Book IT Advisory Outcomes Survey.

