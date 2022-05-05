Price Alert: Shares of CVB (CVBF) Trade 2.62% Lower at Midday May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CVBF - Market Data & News Trade

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) has fallen $0.63 (2.62%) and sits at $23.48, as of 11:55:40 est on May 5.

130,078 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has increased 2.64% over the last 5 days and shares gained 4.51% over the last 30 days.

CVB anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-20.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on CVB visit the company profile.

About CVB Financial Corp.

CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with over $13 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services through 57 banking centers and 3 trust office locations serving the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California.

