Price Alert: Shares of Cumberland (CPIX) Trade 4.31% Higher at Midday April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CPIX - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX) are up 4.31% Tuesday.

As of 11:54:03 est, Cumberland is currently sitting at $2.66 and has climbed $0.11 per share.

Cumberland has moved 7.27% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 45.40% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Cumberland visit the company profile.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cumberland Emerging Technologies, Inc.(www.cet-fund.com)is a joint initiative between Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., Vanderbilt University, LaunchTN and WinHealth Pharma. The mission of CET is to bring biomedical technologies and products conceived at Vanderbilt and other regional research centers to the marketplace. CET helps manage the development and commercialization process for select projects and provides expertise on intellectual property, regulatory, manufacturing and marketing issues that are critical to successful new biomedical products. CET's Life Sciences Center, located in Nashville, Tennessee, provides laboratory space, equipment and infrastructure to early-stage life sciences companies.

To get more information on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Editas Medicine Names Gilmore O’Neill as CEO Blue Water Vaccines Raises $8 Million in Private Placement After Stock Plummets Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week Aviat Networks To Acquire Redline Communications