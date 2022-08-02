Price Alert: Shares of Cullinan Oncology (CGEM) Trade 5.94% Higher at Midday August 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CGEM - Market Data & News Trade

Cullinan Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CGEM) shares moved 5.94%, or $0.79 per share, as on 11:35:07 est today. Since opening at $13.23, 26,759 shares of Cullinan Oncology have traded hands and the stock has moved between $14.09 and $13.05.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 13.80%.

Cullinan Oncology expects its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

About Cullinan Oncology Inc

Cullinan Management is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies with transformative potential for cancer patients. The Company’s strategy is to build a pipeline of therapeutic candidates that are uncorrelated across multiple dimensions, with a focus on assets that it believes have novel technology, employ differentiated mechanisms, are in a more advanced stage of development than competing candidates, or have a combination of these attributes.

