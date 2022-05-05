Price Alert: Shares of Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN) Trade 2.63% Higher at Midday May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CRKN - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ: CRKN) moved 2.63% Thursday.

As of 11:37:46 est, Crown ElectroKinetics is currently sitting at $1.21 and has climbed $0.031 per share.

Crown ElectroKinetics has moved 36.90% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 70.43% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-07.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Crown ElectroKinetics visit the company profile.

About Crown ElectroKinetics Corp

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. is a smart glass technology company and the creator of DynamicTint. Originally invented by Hewlett-Packard (HP, Inc.), its technology allows any glass surface to transition between clear and dark in seconds. With applications to a wide array of windows, including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylights, Crown partners with leading glass and film manufacturers for mass production and distribution. At the core of its technology is a thin film that is powered by electrically-charged pigment which not only replaces common window tints but is also a more sustainable alternative to traditional window treatments. With its unique ability to be retrofitted to existing glass, DynamicTint™ offers myriad benefits related to reducing carbon emissions. The company is supported by a robust patent portfolio.

To get more information on Crown ElectroKinetics Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Crown ElectroKinetics Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Stocks To Watch in 5G Wireless Growth Wave: Jeff Kagan Betting Against Elon Musk Has Not Been Profitable Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds Innate Pharma Gets $50 Million From AstraZeneca as Monalizumab Phase 3 Lung Cancer Trial Begins