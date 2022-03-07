Price Alert: Shares of Crown Crafts, (CRWS) Trade 3.14% Lower at Midday March 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CRWS - Market Data & News Trade

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWS) shares lost 3.14%, or $0.21 per share, as on 11:50:19 est today. Opening the day at $6.66, 23,172 shares of Crown Crafts, have traded hands and the stock has traded between $6.66 and $6.47.

This year the company is down 8.24%.

Crown Crafts, is set to release earnings on 2022-06-08.

About Crown Crafts, Inc.

Crown Crafts, Inc. designs, markets and distributes infant, toddler and juvenile consumer products. Founded in 1957, Crown Crafts is one of America's largest producers of infant bedding, toddler bedding, bibs and developmental toys. The Company operates through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, NoJo Baby & Kids, Inc., Sassy Baby, Inc. and Carousel Designs, LLC, which market a variety of infant, toddler and juvenile products under Company-owned trademarks, as well as licensed collections and exclusive private label programs. Sales are made directly to retailers such as mass merchants, large chain stores and juvenile specialty stores, as well as directly to consumers through www.babybedding.com.

