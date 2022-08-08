Price Alert: Shares of Credit Acceptance (CACC) Trade 5.69% Higher at Midday August 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CACC - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ: CACC) are up 5.69% Monday.

As of 11:45:07 est, Credit Acceptance is currently sitting at $572.91 and has moved $30.935 per share.

Credit Acceptance has moved 7.76% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 20.88% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-10-31.

About Credit Acceptance Corp.

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for its financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

