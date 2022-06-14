Price Alert: Shares of Crawford (CRD.B) Trade 5.68% Lower at Midday June 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CRD.B - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Crawford & Co. - Class B (NYSE: CRD.B) lost 5.68% Tuesday.

As of 10:41:18 est, Crawford sits at $6.97 and has moved $0.42 per share in trading so far.

Crawford has moved 6.07% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 0.29% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-02.

About Crawford & Co. - Class B

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company is the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company's two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company's ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

