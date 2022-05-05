Price Alert: Shares of Covetrus (CVET) Trade 6.76% Lower at Midday May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CVET - Market Data & News Trade

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ: CVET) has dropped $1.02 (6.76%) and sits at $14.06, as of 11:55:47 est on May 5.

149,626 shares have been traded today.

The Company rose 4.65% over the last 5 days and shares lost 10.60% over the last 30 days.

Covetrus expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Covetrus visit the company profile.

About Covetrus Inc

Covetrus is a global animal-health technology and services company dedicated to empowering veterinary practice partners to drive improved health and financial outcomes. The company is bringing together products, services, and technology into a single platform that connects its customers to the solutions and insights they need to work best. Covetrus' passion for the well-being of animals and those who care for them drives them to advance the world of veterinary medicine. Covetrus is headquartered in Portland, Maine with more than 5,500 employees serving over 100,000 customers around the globe.

To get more information on Covetrus Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Covetrus Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Stocks To Watch in 5G Wireless Growth Wave: Jeff Kagan Betting Against Elon Musk Has Not Been Profitable Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds Innate Pharma Gets $50 Million From AstraZeneca as Monalizumab Phase 3 Lung Cancer Trial Begins