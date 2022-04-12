Price Alert: Shares of Corvel (CRVL) Trade 2.29% Higher at Midday April 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CRVL - Market Data & News Trade

Corvel Corp. (NASDAQ: CRVL) has gained $3.98 (2.29%) and sits at $178.91, as of 11:41:47 est on April 12.

6,216 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company is up 2.80% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 11.07% over the last 30 days.

Corvel expects its next earnings on 2022-05-24.

About Corvel Corp.

CorVel Corporation is a national provider of innovative workers' compensation, auto, liability and health solutions for employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. The company applies technology, intelligence and a human touch throughout the risk management process so their clients can intervene early and often while being connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk. With a robust technology platform at its core, CorVel's connected solution is delivered by a national team of associates who are committed to helping clients design and administer programs that meet their organization's performance goals.

