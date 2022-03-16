Price Alert: Shares of Corsair Gaming (CRSR) Trade 8.10% Higher at Midday March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CRSR - Market Data & News Trade

Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: CRSR) has climbed $1.485 (8.10%) and is currently sitting at $19.84, as of 11:53:18 est on March 16.

433,608 shares have been traded today.

The Company is down 12.75% over the last 5 days and shares lost 12.46% over the last 30 days.

Corsair Gaming is set to release earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Corsair Gaming Inc

Corsair Gaming, Inc. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, Corsair delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

