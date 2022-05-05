Price Alert: Shares of Corporate Office Properties (OFC) Trade 2.69% Lower at Midday May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OFC - Market Data & News Trade

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) has fallen $0.73 (2.69%) and sits at $26.52, as of 12:13:52 est on May 5.

100,710 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has decreased 0.29% over the last 5 days and shares fell 4.43% over the last 30 days.

Corporate Office Properties expects its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust (COPT) is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology ('IT') related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions ('Defense/IT Locations'). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics ('Regional Office Properties'). As of December 31, 2020, the Company derived 87% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 13% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 17 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT's core portfolio of 179 office and data center shell properties encompassed 20.8 million square feet and was 95.0% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 86.7% leased.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

