Price Alert: Shares of Corporacion America Airports (CAAP) Trade 3.91% Lower at Midday May 5

Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP) shares lost 3.91%, or $0.25 per share, as on 11:49:37 est today. Since opening the day at $6.37, 72,225 shares of Corporacion America Airports exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $6.42 and $6.11.

This year the company has a YTD change of 10.92%.

Corporacion America Airports anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-18.

About Corporacion America Airports S.A.

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airport sin 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2million passengers.

