Price Alert: Shares of Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) Trade 2.72% Higher at Midday May 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CLB - Market Data & News Trade

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB) shares moved 2.72%, or $0.625 per share, as on 11:46:30 est today. After Opening the Day at $23.16, 147,459 shares of Core Laboratories N.V. have traded hands and the stock has moved between $24.35 and $23.12.

Already the company has a YTD change of 3.13%.

Core Laboratories N.V. anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-27.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Core Laboratories N.V. visit the company profile.

About Core Laboratories N.V.

Core Laboratories N.V. is a leading provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services and products used to optimize petroleum reservoir performance. The Company has over 70 offices in more than 50 countries and is located in every major oil-producing province in the world.

To get more information on Core Laboratories N.V. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Core Laboratories N.V.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Twitter Down 13% in Premarket Trading Friday as Musk Puts Deal on Hold The Best Laid Plans of Mice and Men — Part I Bumble Beats First Quarter Estimates, Has Over 3 Million Paying Users Squarespace Beats Revenue Estimates With Record Q1