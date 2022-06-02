Price Alert: Shares of Concert (CNCE) Trade 14.93% Lower at Midday June 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CNCE - Market Data & News Trade

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNCE) shares are down 14.93%, or $0.8 per share, as on 11:51:42 est today. Opening the day at $6.17, 5,910,660 shares of Concert have traded hands and the stock has moved between $4.70 and $4.35.

This year the company has moved YTD 70.16%.

Concert anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Concert visit the company profile.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc

Concert Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that is developing small molecule drugs that it discovered through the application of its DCE Platform® (deuterated chemical entity platform). Selective incorporation of deuterium into known molecules has the potential, on a case-by-case basis, to provide better pharmacokinetic or metabolic properties, thereby enhancing their clinical safety, tolerability or efficacy. Concert's lead product candidate is in late-stage development for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition. Concert is also assessing a number of earlier-stage pipeline candidates.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

